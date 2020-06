A major cleanup job is underway in Steele County.

Storm damage on Golden Lake, near Finley, ND.

The Valley Today's Cali Hubbard is reporting significant damage to homes, boats and trees on Golden Lake.

Golden Lake is near Finley, ND.

The roof was blown off of one home and a large tree fell on another.

The Sheriff told Valley News Live at least nine boats were destroyed in the storm.