LM Wind Power plant shutting down as employees test positive for COVID-19

The LM Wind Power plant in Grand Forks is shut down for cleaning as multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the city of Grand Forks tells Valley News Live the parent company of LM Wind Power, GE, stopped production at the plant.

The exact number of confirmed positive cases at the plant isn't being released at this point.

The city is holding a press conference with the county public health Wednesday afternoon and more information is expected to be released then.