LA Times report: Sen. Burr served warrant in stock probe linked to coronavirus

Federal agents reportedly served a search warrant at Sen. Richard Burr’s home as they investigate stock transactions he made after closed-door briefings on the coronavirus.

Sen. Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, has denied any wrongdoing in his February sales of up to $1.7 million worth of stock. The sales were made after he received closed-door briefings on the coronavirus. (Source: CNN/POOL)

The Los Angeles Times reports Burr, a North Carolina Republican, turned over his phone to the FBI after agents served a search warrant at his Washington, D.C., home.

The Justice Department is reportedly interested in examining Burr’s communications with his broker.

Investigators are looking into sales of up to $1.7 million worth of stock that Burr made back in February to determine whether he sold the stocks based on information he received, as head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, from closed-door briefings about the coronavirus.

Burr has denied any wrongdoing, saying he made the trades based solely on public information. He asked the Senate Ethics Committee to review the sales after they were made public.

Several other senators from both parties also sold and bought stock ahead of the market downturn that resulted from the pandemic. It’s not clear who else the Justice Department may be looking at, if anyone.

The STOCK Act, passed in 2012, prohibits Congress members from using nonpublic information derived from their official positions for personal benefit.

