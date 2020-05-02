Kroll's Diner welcomes customers after closure due to COVID-19

It’s the first weekend since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic where businesses are able to have customers back in their doors under new guidelines.

Kroll’s Diner has customers back in their booths after weeks of being closed.

“Coming back out just makes it feel like it’s getting back to normal,” said Conner Ehlers of Fargo. “Still doing social distancing but it’s nice to be out and about.”

Many said they are excited to once again sit down and enjoy their favorite dishes at the diner.

Kroll’s General Manager Rick Jaeger says getting everything back up and running has been no easy feat.

“It has been a lot of work,” Jaeger said. “We did a lot of work ahead of time in anticipation of reopening, so we have been out purposefully buying sanitizer and making sure we have enough product to get reopened.”

Jaeger says since reopening, one of the largest challenges they are faced with is the new seating arrangements as Kroll’s already has limited space, but getting even a percentage of their customers in their doors is an exciting time.

“It wasn’t bad doing the take out orders,” Jaeger said. “It’s just take-out orders, they take a lot of prep time. It’s a lot more work to do a take-out order than it is to have a dine-in order because you are packaging things up and trying to make sure you’re not forgetting anything because once they walk out the door, it’s too late if you did forget something. It’s nice having customers in the restaurant again.”

In the decades that Kroll’s has been open, it’s like nothing they have ever dealt with before, but the staff says they are working together to make sure the customers can once again come and enjoy a meal safely.

