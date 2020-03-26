Klobuchar statement on Coronavirus Relief Package

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) released the following statement after the passage of a coronavirus (COVID-19) relief package in the Senate.

“As we confront the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we must protect the health, safety, and economic security of the American people. After days of bipartisan negotiations, the emergency relief package that the Senate has passed will deliver much needed assistance to patients and those on the front lines combating this pandemic and will provide economic support for people across the country. While this legislation is a step in the right direction, there is much more work to do and I will continue fighting for all Americans.”

