Kick’n Up Kountry music festival canceled for this year

The Kick’n Up Kountry music festival is canceled for this year.

Festival organizers say "after much thought and discussion we have decided it is more important for you our patrons, artists, sponsors and staff to reschedule Kick’n Up Kountry 2020 to June 16-19, 2021 to keep everyone safe during this dangerous time."

2020/2021 replacement tickets and camping tickets will be sent out.

Organizers say they will be bringing all the same artists back in 2021.

The line up will be Dwight Yoakam, Chase Rice, Matt Stell, BlackHawk, Johnny Holm Band, Hairball, Ron Keel Band, Rage N Country, Whiskey Johnson, Kissing Company, Empty Cooler Band, Dan Holt, Kenny Christie, a Dolly Parton Look a like Contest, and Sean Wallin with a tribute to Elvis.

The schedule will also include the Baja races and the Adventure World train tours hosted by train engineer, Glen Brazier.

It will be Kick’n Up Kountry’s 18th year and the 10th anniversary at Wagon Wheel Ridge, Karlstad, MN.