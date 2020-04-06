Kat Perkins hosting virtual concert to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank

Another North Dakota native is using her star power to help the Great Plains Food Bank.

Kat Perkins will host a Facebook Live concert this Friday night at 7 to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank.

The concert can be viewed on the Facebook pages for both Perkins (@katperkinsmusic) and the Great Plains Food Bank (@NDFoodBank).

During her concert Friday, fans will be able to interact and make song requests through comments and make donations to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank during this difficult time for many children, seniors and families in the region.

The Great Plains Food Bank officially kicked-off its COVID-19 concert series one week ago with Blind Joe.

