Judge orders DOC to respond to Moose Lake claims

A judge has ordered the Minnesota Department of Corrections to show that it is protecting inmates at the Moose Lake prison from COVID-19.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota filed a lawsuit in April alleging the Corrections Department and the Moose Lake prison have failed to implement sufficient measures to slow or stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports a Carlton County judge ordered the Corrections Department to respond to the allegations by May 11.

The department contends it has taken the necessary steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 within the state’s correctional facilities.