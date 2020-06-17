Judge nixes North Dakota group's call for online signatures

A federal judge says he will not waive North Dakota’s ban on electronic signature gathering for a group attempting to get a wide-ranging measure on the November ballot.

North Dakota Voters First asked to allow online signature gathering because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group argued that the COVID-19 outbreak “creates an environment that is impossible to comply” with the laws.

In denying a motion for a preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge Peter Welte noted that the state did not issue a stay-at-home order and Gov. Doug Burgum on May 1 “revoked nearly all the previously imposed pandemic-related restrictions.”

North Dakota Voters First faces a July 6 deadline to submit at least 26,904 signatures to qualify for the November ballot.