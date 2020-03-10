Judge Approves Diocese Of New Ulm’s $34M Settlement With Abuse Victims

A U.S. bankruptcy court judge has approved the $34 million settlement of the Diocese of New Ulm in Minnesota and the nearly 100 people who say they were sexually abused by priests and others.

The settlement was reached last summer.

“The Church is a safer place for children and young people today thanks to the courage of abuse survivors who advocated strongly for changes to protect the vulnerable and hold abusers and Church leaders accountable. I am grateful to them for their bravery and perseverance,” Bishop John LeVoir said. “I apologize for the harm they endured, knowing that today’s settlement cannot make amends for all that was taken from them. For this, I am and always will be truly very sorry. Please join me in praying for the healing of survivors as well as doing what we can to assist them in the healing process.”

According to the communications office with the diocese, the 93 claimants involved have voted unanimously to approve it. The next step will involve their claims being evaluated to determine award amounts for the individuals.

The funds came from $26 million in parish insurance coverage, $7 million in cash contributions from the diocese, and $1 contributed by all parishes in the diocese, including some with no claims against them.

