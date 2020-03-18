Joe Biden wins all 3 primaries in Arizona, Florida and Illinois

Joe Biden swept all three primaries on Tuesday night in Arizona, Florida and Illinois, CBS News projects. The contests took place amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis that led Ohio officials to postpone their primary, which had also been scheduled for Tuesday.

In remarks after his early win in Florida, Biden, speaking from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, said his campaign appeared to have had a "very good night," but he also spoke about the coronavirus crisis. He told Americans that "it's important to get through this crisis protecting both the public health and our democracy."

Bernie Sanders gave remarks via Livestream earlier in the night. He focused mainly on the coronavirus crisis and highlighted unity.

Tuesday's lopsided results will expand the divide in delegates between Biden and Sanders.

It's unclear when the next primary contests will be held. Georgia, which had been set to vote on March 24, has postponed its primary, as did Louisiana, which was scheduled to go to the polls on April 4.

President Trump, meanwhile, clinched the Republican nomination on Tuesday night.