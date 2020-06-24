Joe Biden turns focus to Wisconsin with battle-tested hires

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is turning to experienced Wisconsin political operatives to lead his campaign in a state that helped deliver President Donald Trump his Electoral College majority in 2016.

Two veterans of Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s successful 2018 reelection campaign will run Biden’s Wisconsin operation.

Danielle Melfi was Baldwin’s political engagement chief and is Biden’s new state director.

Scott Spector managed Baldwin’s campaign and will be Biden's senior adviser.

Garren Randolph was political director for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ 2018 campaign and will be Melfi’s deputy.

Shirley Ellis is U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore's adviser and will join Biden's team as a strategic adviser after the Democratic National Convention this August in Milwaukee.