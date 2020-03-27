Job opportunities amid Coronavirus pandemic

Over 16,000 North Dakotans are now without a job. Last week, nearly 6,000 made unemployment claims statewide according to North Dakota job service. In Cass County, 1,611 unemployment claims have been made last week alone.

The North Dakota Job Service Facebook page has been seeing tremendous traffic. There, job seekers can find the best resources where “Now Hiring” signs are being posted.

“We have 9 workforce centers across the state and each of those workforce centers has a Facebook page where they run daily jobs," said Sarah Arntson, Communication Officer of Jobs Service North Dakota. "They have been in communication with employers daily who are looking to hire.”

Losing a job doesn't have to be a dead-end. It could be an opportunity for a career change, giving a chance to go from visiting the job service center to your computer, learning new skills like software development. Emerging Digital Academy, North Dakotas first coding academy will help you do just that.

“They’re immersive full-time experience and so you start with the requirements of an entry-level software developer job and you work backward from there," said Program Director at Emerging Digital Academy, Blaine Booher. "So the entire point of the program is job preparedness."

Emerging Prairies Emerging Digital Academy Program focuses on all the practical aspects of building software companies use in the field, and much more.

“It’s not just the coding part," added Booher. "It's actually the business of software, all of the tools, collaborative experience, conflict resolution, communication. All of the stuff that goes into the day to day at a software company.”

The 20-week online program works closely with local employers ultimately hiring junior developers, with a starting salary of around 50 thousand.

“It's great to be able to work with a company or work with a team knowing that you can help them solve problems.”

To find more resources from Job Serivce North Dakota, click here.

To find more information for Emerging Prairies Emerging Digital Academy Program, click here.

