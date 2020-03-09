Jamestown police notifying the public to a dangerous substance after several overdoses

There have been a number of drug overdoses in the Jamestown area in the last 4 days resulting in at least one death. Investigators in the police department believe there is a dangerous substance being distributed in the area. We are asking the public to use caution if they have purchased illicit substances in the last several days.

This is an open investigation and no further information can be released at this time. Anyone with information please call the Jamestown Police Department at 252-1000.