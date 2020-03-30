Jamestown teen killed after being hit by pickup

A teenager was declared dead on the scene after being hit by a pickup truck in Jamestown.

According to the release from the Jamestown Police Department, officers responded to the accident just before midnight on Sunday March 29th.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old girl pinned under a pickup truck.

When they attempted to help her, she was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

She was declared dead on the scene after they lifted the pickup off of her.

The pickup, a 1999 GMC, was also being driven by a 16-year-old girl.

We reached out to Jamestown Police as to whether or not any citations were issued for this crash, but were told that no more information will be released as the crash remains under investigation.