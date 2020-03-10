J-ROTC Cadets shaving their heads to support classmate battling brain tumor

Cadet Thompson is a freshman at Fargo North.

He joined the ROTC program in August.

"Just humor all the time. He has a really nice laugh," South Fargo Cadet Chace Hahn says. "He's funny and always kind."

His classmates spoke of his kindness and his work ethic, adding, Thompson is always the first one ready to go to work.

So, when he didn't show for training last week, they knew something was off.

"He was on the same PT team with me," Hahn says. "One day, he was just not there all of a sudden."

After having vision problems in class, his mom took him to the doctor.

"When mama gave us the news, I was just shocked," Hahn says.

Doctors found a tumor on Cadet Thompson's brain.

"It's only been a week, not even a week," Meredith Muhs with the JROTC says. "Everything is still very fresh and raw. You don't have words."

He had surgery Monday and is doing okay.

"ROTC is one big family, so you have a lot of people supporting you," Davies Cadet Alexis Jensen says.

After Cadet Thompson said he was worried about having to shave his head, the leaders of ROTC decided it was something he wasn't going to do alone.

"In support of Cadet Thompson, I will be shaving my head," Hahn says. "I want to show solidarity and show that I care."

There are over 20 others who are going to do the same--cadets from Davies, Fargo North and South.

"We are here for you. We are not leaving you," Muhs says. "We leave no one behind."

They'll be donating the locks to an organization that makes wigs for kids with critical illnesses.

As for Cadet Thompson, he has another round of surgery on Friday to remove the rest of the tumor.

"You have a ton of support behind you," Jensen says. "We are ready for you to come back anytime you're ready."

When Thursday rolls around, at 4:30 p.m., all of these cadets will be shaving their heads at South Fargo High School.

