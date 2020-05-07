'It's better to give than receive,' Fargo nurse talks about her time as a health care worker

This week, you should find the time to thank the hard-working nurses and healthcare professionals on the front lines. This year, more than ever, the gratitude has magnified for those taking care of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Seeing miraculous recoveries, you always have that positive side of it to look forward to," said Adrianne Swick, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at a local hospital.

"Nurses typically tend to have the personality of being very giving and empathetic people," said Adrianne.

After 26 years, she's still caring, helping and serving.

"Obviously, it's more stressful times right now with the pandemic and everything that's going on, but that doesn't change what we're doing," said Adrianne. "Everyone's still providing their best patient care."

Adrianne volunteers on worldwide medical mission trips, giving her PTO and time to those who need it most.

"For me, it is very rewarding," said Adrianne. "The people that I provide care to when I've gone on these trips have basically nothing. A lot of them may not even have a roof. So there's just absolutely no way they'd be able to get medical care with these groups of people. I come back just feeling really refreshed and inspired by how people can get through so much when they actually have so little."

She's taught her daughters what it means to put others first.

"I want them to know what it means to be a compassionate person," said Adrianne. "The opportunity for them to not only see the world but how to grow as a person."

She adds that it feels better to give than to receive.

