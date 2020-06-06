A Moorhead woman is working to bring the community together for change.

Rachel Beck started a group on Facebook called, "It's Time to Unite."

She's asking members of the community to come out onto their driveways every night at 7 p.m., take a knee, raise a fist or say a prayer.

"We would love to see people lining the streets. That way the Black members of our community will see that there are a lot of people out here for them," Beck says. "We see the need for change. We want to make something happen, even though it's a small start."

The Facebook page offers ways for neighbors to donate, volunteer or educate themselves to help the community move forward.