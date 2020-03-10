Investigation into Wadena County cabin fire

Fire officials are investigating a fire that devastated a cabin in Huntersville Township in Wadena County, Minnesota early Tuesday.

According to deputies, crews were called to a possible structure fire in the 26000 block of Hubbard Line Road around 7:30 a.m. When responders arrived nearly 8 minutes later, the cabin was burned almost completely to the ground.

The cabin had been unoccupied for several weeks leading up to the fire, deputies said. It was determined by officials that the cabin is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Menahga Fire Department, Sebeka Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Tri-County Ambulance.