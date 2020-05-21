Interest in foster care rises as fewer kids enter the system

State officials say the number of children entering foster care in Minnesota has dropped significantly since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, yet the number of inquiries about becoming a foster parent has doubled.

A foster care specialist says the interest in fostering is especially encouraging given the hard economic times people may be suffering.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that the state says there is a particular need for homes willing to care for teenagers, who make up more than one-quarter of the youth in foster care.

On average, 10,000 children are in foster care in Minnesota and 900 children are waiting for permanent homes.