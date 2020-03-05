Inmate escape: Dickinson police searching for fugitive

The Dickinson Police Department is searching for an inmate who walked away from his work release program and is on the run.

Authorities say 26-year-old Bryce Reisenauer walked away from his work release on Feb. 22 and has been on the run ever since.

Police just notified the community of this on Wednesday, March 4.

Reisenauer has a history with the law including convictions for burglary, dealing in stolen items and possession of meth.

If you see him or know where he could be, you're urged to call 911 right away.