Reward offered in ND moose poaching case

A $2,000 reward is being offered in a moose poaching case in North Dakota.

Game and Fish Department officials say five adult moose – three cows and two bulls – were shot and killed sometime around April 25th through April 30th about 6 miles southwest of Dunseith.

According to law enforcement, one of the adult moose, a large cow, was pregnant with triplets, with two calves cut out of her.

If anyone has any information on the poaching should contact the Report All Poachers at 701-328-9921.

Or, Jonathan Tofteland, Game and Fish Department district game warden, at 701-201-0703.

RAP is offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to a conviction.

