Infected caregiver had contact with 100 others

A Rapid City health care worker with COVID-19 came into contact with over 100 patients at Monument Health's cancer care facility.

Monument Health has announced the health care worker is now being treated at its facilities, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Paulette Davidson, the president of Monument Health, says that the worker came into contact with an estimated 100 patients, 10 other health care workers and two physicians. Most patients were in an ambulatory area.

People undergoing cancer treatment have weakened immune symptoms.South Dakota officials say the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose from 30 to 41.