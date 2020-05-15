Incarcerated Fargo man receives federal stimulus check

A man in the Cass County Jail on several drug-related charges has received a $1,200 stimulus check, despite the federal government saying those who are incarcerated aren’t qualified to get one.

Roberto Sandoval was arrested in Fargo last year after crashing into a police vehicle and resisting arrest during a drug sting.

According to court documents, Sandoval had several out of county and out of state drug-related warrants. He was charged, however, in October of 2019 for possessing heroin and methamphetamine.

In March of this year, he pleaded guilty to several drug charges and was sentenced to a year in the Cass County Jail.

Sandoval’s check was sent to the Fargo address of his former girlfriend’s house, according to her father.

Those who filed a tax return in 2018 and 2019 are eligible to receive a stimulus check, depending on their income.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, an incarcerated person doesn’t qualify for a stimulus check. They must dispose of it by writing “Void” on it and send it back to the IRS.

If a North Dakotan receives such a check, they should mail it to Memphis Internal Revenue Service, 5333 Getwell Rd. Memphis, TN 38118.