Inappropriate video recording

By  | 
Posted:

(GRAND FORKS) Valley News Live The university of North Dakota is looking into what it describes as a video recording deemed inappropriate by UND athletics. The recording shows a student athlete that was earlier used in a recent UND athletics season ticket graphic.
The school says it made a mistake featuring the student athlete. The athlete is seen and heard using a derogatory word. It adds that the video recording is even more unfortunate at a time, when so many communities are struggling with questions of racial diversity and equality.

 