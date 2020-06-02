(GRAND FORKS) Valley News Live The university of North Dakota is looking into what it describes as a video recording deemed inappropriate by UND athletics. The recording shows a student athlete that was earlier used in a recent UND athletics season ticket graphic.
The school says it made a mistake featuring the student athlete. The athlete is seen and heard using a derogatory word. It adds that the video recording is even more unfortunate at a time, when so many communities are struggling with questions of racial diversity and equality.
Inappropriate video recording
(GRAND FORKS) Valley News Live The university of North Dakota is looking into what it describes as a video recording deemed inappropriate by UND athletics. The recording shows a student athlete that was earlier used in a recent UND athletics season ticket graphic.