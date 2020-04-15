If you didn't get your stimulus check yet--don't worry

Some welcomed deposits in many checking accounts Wednesday courtesy of the stimulus package, which was signed two weeks ago.

If you haven’t gotten yours, but are eligible for payment--don’t worry, it’s coming.

With the coronavirus pandemic creating financial hardships for millions, the $1200 dollar checks and more for some, are welcomed with relief.

For Shane Cardoza and Andrew Brower, the money will help deal with everyday bills like food, rent and utilities.

“I have to have money because I have a wife, I pay bills and I have a little girl," Cardoza says.

“My roommate got one last night, so I was hoping I would get mine by Friday," Brower says. "Apparently if you filed your taxes online, they directly deposit it to your account. Any unforeseen money helps.”

For others, these are nervous times as they wait for their check to come.

“There are people that live paycheck to paycheck that need to get that stimulus check as soon as possible,” John Mcintyre says.

If you still haven't filed your taxes, here’s what you need to do ASAP.

The IRS launched a portal where you can submit your bank information to get your check.

The size of that check is going to depend on how much you make.

For those of you that don’t use direct deposit, you have to be patient.

It could take up to 20 weeks for the paper check to make its way to your mailbox.

One more thing, you can track your payment with the IRS "Get My Payment Tool."

Just enter your social security number and the mailing address on your last tax return to see the status of your check.