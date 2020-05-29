'I hope he knows how much of a hero his dad really is,': Local photographer honors fallen officer

Daniall Deis only just met the family of fallen Grand Forks Police Officer, Cody Holte last summer. She says it was apparent from the beginning how dedicated and proud Holte was of his service in both the Army National Guard and the Grand Forks Police Department, as well as his new role as dad.

“I always just say how honored I feel to be a part of any pictures, regardless of the session type. And just how privileged I am that they chose me to capture those moments,” Deis, owner of Deis Studios said.

While Deis only photographed the new family three times, she says they were more than just clients to her.

“I look at my pictures and right now they bring a lot of heartache and sorrow, and that will always be there a little bit. But I’m hopeful that in the future that it can also bring some of those positive, great memories back to life,” Deis said.

Deis’s work is among the just 10 months worth of photos Holte’s son will have of the two together.

“I hope he knows how much of a hero his dad really is and will always be for him. And just like in the picture holding his hand, he’s still holding his hand,” she said.

Deis says she’s thankful she was able to be part of the Holte’s life and provide such special memories, adding she hopes the community continues to wrap the family in love and support in the weeks and years to come.