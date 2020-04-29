Hunting for jobs during an economic shift

Recent college graduates are facing a difficult time trying to land a job as the economy is struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jerry South, NDSU's Assistant Director of Career Coaching, says there are things grads should be doing during this time that can help them when the hiring process resumes.

Working on interviewing skills, virtually, is important. During this time, many companies are working remote and interviewing future employees via Skype or Zoom.

Customizing your resume to the position you're applying for can make your application stand out. South says the number one thing they hear from employers is that they can tell when people send out generic resumes.

Networking, volunteering and staying in contact with previous employers can help you get your foot in the door and employers can help refer you to other companies within the industry.