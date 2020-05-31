Hunter, ND man dies in ATV crash

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said John Peterson, 20, of Hunter, North Dakota died Saturday after losing control of the ATV he was driving and crashing.

At 3:47 p.m. Saturday Troopers said Petersen was traveling north on State Highway 18 in Hunter towards his residence. Petersen lost control causing the 4 wheeler to roll and ejecting Peterson. Both Peterson and the 4 wheeler came to rest in the south bound lane. Peterson was pronounced deceased on scene.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.