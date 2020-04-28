Hundreds more test positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a drastic jump in positive COVID-19 tests.

The state is reporting 365 more cases than the day before, bringing the total to 4,181.

15 more people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 301.

314 people are still in the hospital with 120 of them in the ICU.

More people are also listed as recovered in the state, that number is now 1,912.

Clay County is now reporting 149 positive cases with 10 deaths.

