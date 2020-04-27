Hundreds more positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 214 more positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This brings the total to 3,816 positive tests. 286 people have now died, an increase of 14 from the day before.

The state says 292 people are currently in the hospital and 122 of them are in the ICU.

1,842 people no longer need isolation and are listed as recovered.

Clay County saw another increase in positive cases, now sitting at 131 testing positive. The death toll in that county remains at nine.