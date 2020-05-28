Hundreds march to show support for Grand Forks law enforcement

“It’s important to remind these officers that we are there for them and we care about them and they are definitely in our prayers," said Jessica Grabowski who co-created the Support the Blue Line March, honoring Grand Forks law enforcement.

Just one day after an officer lost his life in a shootout in Grand Forks, the community begins their road to healing.

“The hurt that they’re feeling, the pain that they’re feeling, it's not going to go away," said Derek Cox, a deputy with the Polk County Sheriff's Office. "It's something that's going to take time to heal. Just continue to show that support for them. It's not just them. It's the whole community that's hurting.”

Supporters came from all over the Valley, marching from East Grand Forks, Minnesota, to the Grand Forks Police Department, to rally around a grieving law enforcement community.

“It's very important to show unification, to show support, and to show the love that we have for the Grand Forks Police Department and the Grand Forks Sheriff's Office," said Grabowski. “We support our law enforcement and their families. They are not in this alone."

Nearly 200 people surrounded the building, wrapping both the police and sheriff’s departments in love and support.

“I don’t think people understand what they have until it’s gone, and what people put their life on the line for," said Gabriela Trabino, one of the march participants. "They do more than you think, and they are also human.”

A community determined to thank local officers and keep Officer Cody Holte’s memory alive.

Police say formal remembrance services will be scheduled at a later time.