Hundreds gather to support Moorhead woman battling cancer

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday night outside the home of a Moorhead woman who spent the last five years battling an aggressive brain tumor.

Doctors say Andi Olsonawski doesn't have much time left, but she's not spending it alone.

"If she could see what's going on tonight, it would honestly bring her to tears," niece Madison Kuznia says. "She knows how loved she is, but to see this many people come out to support her in this time would be amazing."

Neighbors rallied together. They showed up with flashlights and pointed them to the sky. They sang and prayed outside Andi's window.

Andi has deep roots in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

She's a former NDSU track athlete--a pretty good one at that. Her former coach was there Thursday night and says she was a seven-time All-American and an even better person.

"This tells you the type of person she is. I said, 'Andi, you're the one person in my life I have never heard swear or say a bad word about anyone in the world,'" former coach Jerry Gores says. "She said, 'Coach, I swore when I found out I had cancer.'"

Now, Andi is a wife and a mom of four.

The family opened up their windows and their hearts Thursday.

Andi's husband, Mark, says she went to sleep Tuesday and hasn't moved or spoken since.

But he says, she's smiling and squeezing their hands at the sight of Thursday's event.

The family wants everyone to know how thankful they are for the support.

"Her faith has never wavered," friend Lynn Kotrba says. "It's been five years of this battle and it's stronger than anyone's I know. She's been an example to all of us."

Thursday's celebration is proof of the impact Andi has had on so many in the community.

