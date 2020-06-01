Hulbert Aquatic Center begins phased reopening June 15th

Beginning Monday, June 15, Hulbert Aquatic Center will reopen in three phases based on the recommendations provided by the North Dakota Department of Health’s ND Smart Restart protocols.

The first of three phases will begin on Monday, June 15 with the facility being open to the public Monday – Friday from 10:00AM – 2:00PM and 6:30PM – 8:00PM. During this phase, private swim lessons, lap swim, restrooms, and deck showers will be available to guests. Reservations are required for lap swim and private lessons and can be submitted starting Wednesday, June 10.

Guests are asked to arrive no earlier than five minutes before their reservation and to arrive dressed to swim. While locker rooms are not available, the deck showers are available for guests to rinse off before and after pool use.

All guests visiting Hulbert Aquatic Center are to maintain the recommended six-foot social distancing parameter from other swimmers and staff members. Guests are to avoid entering the

facility if they have a cough, fever, or other symptoms consistent with COVD-19; have recently tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results; or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

All season passes and punch cards purchased before March 15, 2020 will be honored for the duration of the card’s validity. The facility is accepting credit card payments only.

LAP SWIM

A reservation for lap swim is required; reservations are accepted starting Wednesday, June 10, and may be made online or over the phone at (701) 356-7630. Reservations are limited to three hours per swimmer per week in an effort to accommodate as many swimmers as possible.

Members of the same household are encouraged to register for the same lane, with up to two members allowed per lane. Private coaching of any kind is prohibited during law swim hours.

PRIVATE LESSONS

A reservation for private lessons is required; reservations are accepted starting Wednesday, June 10, and may be made online. The lesson schedule is based on instructor availability and the facility’s schedule.

Lesson attendance is limited to the lesson participant and one parent/guardian. Seating will be available on deck for the parent/guardian.

PHASE 2 & 3

Hulbert Aquatic Center and West Fargo Public Schools are committed to providing a safe environment for guests and staff. Decisions regarding facility operations are made based on recommendations from Fargo Cass Public Health, North Dakota Department of Health, and the

Centers for Disease Control. Any changes made to facility operations or programming, including the transition to phase two and phase three, will be communicated on the facility’s website and social media platforms.