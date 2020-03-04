How to prepare in the event the Coronavirus hits the FM area

With nine deaths in the United States and nearly 100 cases confirmed, people are not waiting until the last minute to prepare for the Coronavirus to possibly hit their community.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) says to have at least two weeks of non-perishable food items. This can include (but is not limited to) soup, rice, oats, peanut butter, crackers and nuts.

Having a two weeks supply of gallons of water or pallets of water is also recommended.

Don't forget about your pets! Having enough water and food for them is important to remember.

Besides the food and water, make sure you're picking up hygiene products as well. Things like hand sanitizer, soap, toilet paper, clorox wipes and disinfectants can help prevent the spread.

When it comes to face masks, the CDC says they do not protect you from getting the Coronavirus. In fact, the low supply could effect healthcare workers. They need these to treat patients who are sick.

The Coronavirus has not spread in North Dakota, South Dakota or Minnesota. The only cases confirmed in the Midwest are Madison, WI and Chicago, IL.

But, if you would like to see where the Coronavirus is worldwide and in correlation to where you live, you can now track it by clicking here.