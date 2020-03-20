How to maintain your mental health during the pandemic

(CNN/Gray News) – From coronavirus to the economy, there's a lot to process right now.
Taking care of your mental health is just as important as your physical health. (Source: CDC, CNN)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are some things you can do to cope with the stress during the outbreak.
Take a break
Stop watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
Take care of your body
Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.
Make time to unwind
Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
Connect with others
Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.