How to hold a garage sale safely during pandemic

Are you wanting to move some of the stuff you found while cleaning your closets during self-isolation? Garage sales are one of the most popular ways to do so, but with the pandemic, you need to keep your health in mind.

"I'm not going to let it stop me," said Stephanie Dame from Buffalo, North Dakota. "They're garage sales. Can't pass it up."

People in the valley were excited when they saw "Huge multi party sale" on Craigslist. They're not letting COVID-19 throw a wrench in their search for treasure.

"There's a lot of hygiene stuff, and so I figured that would be a really good thing to stock up on in case another thing comes about, and we can't really move around a whole lot," said Cheyenne Seminole.

"I'm excited, but I question it too, that's why I'm wearing the mask," said Jessica Knapper from Dilworth, Minnesota.

Others, this thrifty duo, felt a sense of uncertainty.

"We were pulling up, and we're like 'what about this whole social distancing?' and you know, the fact that it's a garage sale and people's belongings are outside," said Dame.

While there are no regulations in place surrounding garage sales, health experts say its best to limit the number of people inside the garage. Officials say a person should clean and disinfect hotspots, use face coverings and try to keep customers six feet apart.

Bottom line, the best deal these days, is the payoff from protecting yourself and those around you.

Fargo Cass Public Health says they're waiting for the state to issue guidelines on community events like garage sales.