How to handle coronavirus anxiety

Theresa Ebertz and her crew are heading from Bismarck to Sioux Falls for the weekend.

"They have, I think, eight known cases at this time," Ebertz says. "They declared a state of emergency down there, but we don't care."

The coronavirus isn't on their minds, but that's not the case for many.

Mental health experts say they are already seeing an increase in patients anxious about coronavirus.

"I think there are certainly some people who already run anxious, and they are experiencing more anxiety," Psychologist Jo Ellison says.

Empty store shelves, closures and people working from home all over the country.

"My sister actually asked for us to bring sanitizer and toilet paper because they are sold out in Sioux Falls," Ebertz says. "Unfortunately, we are sold out in Bismarck."

It's these kinds of changes that can have an impact on mental health.

"Things people don't know anything about, enough about or don't have answers to, it scares them," Ebertz says. "I think that's why people are panicking."

As a psychologist at Essentia Health, Ellison has been addressing coronavirus concerns with her patients.

"Everyday we are getting new information and updated information," Ellison says. "That can obviously increase our anxiety because it's everything we see."

Experts say nearly 30 percent of people suffer from anxiety as some point in their lives.

They say anxiety can bring feelings of panic and worry and that it can impact sleeping and eating patterns.

But, it's not all bad.

Experts say anxiety, to an extent, can help protect us from danger.

Ellison says it's important to maintain routines and that it's a good idea to get outside as much as possible.

Another thing that can help is to get accurate information.

The best way to do this is by picking one source to check for updates each day.