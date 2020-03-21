How to donate personal protective equipment to healthcare workers

With the number of coronavirus cases growing nationwide over the last week, health care workers are expressing concerns over shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Hospitals and medical centers around the country are facing shortages of masks, surgical gowns, medical face shields, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, among other things needed to protect its workers.

Public Health officials are asking only people who are already sick and medical professionals should wear masks, and advised people to not stockpile masks for themselves.

Click on the related links to learn how you can help donate masks or other equipment to healthcare professionals.