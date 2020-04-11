How to celebrate Easter in quarantine

Easter celebrations are going to look a lot different this year for families around the nation.

Experts have a few tips on how you can enjoy the holiday with loved ones from your home.

One simple suggestion they have is to start by decorating the home to uplift the mood.

From there, they say you can be together virtually and even share a meal that way.

"With all the uncertainty and confusion, and the major change in lifestyle that we are all going through, I think it’s nice to find a happy distraction," Daily Caring Founder Connie Chow says. "Focus on ourselves and lifting our spirits and getting together with family and friends.”

And if going to church is typically on your Easter Sunday agenda, check to see if the service is going to be online.

