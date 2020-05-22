How to Stay Safe This Summer

We all know there’s something special about Minnesota summer’s — from the boat rides, the bonfires to the hours and hours of swimming.

A lot of you have reached out on how we can still do all these things this year but stay safe. So let’s start with the lake.

According to Craig Hedberg, professor of environmental health at the University of Minnesota, the likelihood of transmitting COVID-19 in the lake is remote.

“Swimming per se is not likely to be a risk for COVID-19 transmission,” said Hedberg. “There is no evidence for the virus being transmitted by food or water consumption.”

Can mosquitos transmit COVID-19?

According to the CDC, there is not data to suggest this coronavirus or other similar coronaviruses are spread by mosquitos or ticks.

Is it safe to swim in pools?

According to the CDC, there’s no evidence COVID-19 can spread via water in pools, hot tubs or water playgrounds. Proper operation and chlorination should kill the virus that causes COVID-19. Experts, though, warn about the importance to social distancing outside of the pool.

Is it ok to go to the cabin?

The Minnesota Department of Health is asking people to stay close to home out of concern for overwhelming health systems outside of the metro area.

But, if a family decides to go to the cabin, health officials say make sure everyone feels healthy.

The guidelines do allow or small groups of ten or fewer, but still recommend social distancing outside of the immediate family.

That means different families not staying inside the same cabin and continuing social distancing at campfires or small barbecues.