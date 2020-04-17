How one friend group got creative to lift their loved ones birthday spirit

Many spring birthday celebrations are coming to a halt, as we continue to fight the spread of the Coronavirus. However, a group of friends didn't let the virus stop them from continuing to celebrate.

Camille Weber Grade's birthday was on Monday, March 23rd. With the Coronavirus hitting the U.S. during this time, her birthday was the last thought on her mind.

"With everything going on there was almost a little bit of guilt because there are people dealing with, you know, the impact of this. Whether it be job losses or family members being sick. There is just overall a little feeling of guilt and not quite being in he celebratory mood," said Camille.

But her close friends and family were not going to let her birthday just pass by. In less than 12 hours, they rallied a group together, pulled out their best outfits, and surprised Camille!

"If you know our group well, we go all out for everything, so it's hard to not to be able to celebrate a birthday together as a group anyway. I think everybody was excited. It was so early in all of this that everybody's heads were spinning and trying to figure out what normal looked like, so it was a nice break from everything else going on if nothing else," says one of Camille's good friends, Dan Hurder.

And to all of those who stopped by, Camille was grateful, "to see friends come out and still celebrate and remind me that this is something to be celebrated was just so heart warming."

And even though her friends showing up in her driveway was a surprise, the crazy costumes were not.

"This friend group, they're always doing fun, random, off the wall stuff like this. I was surprised that day, but I wasn't surprised that they did something like this," says Camille.

Just a group of friends wanting to remind her that even on the hard days, there is always a reason to celebrate.