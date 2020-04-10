How nursing homes are fighting COVID-19

Tiffany Bolgrean’s dad moved to Bethany nursing home in Fargo to be closer to the family. Visits with the family are now done through the window.

“Well it's just good to see him," said Bolgrean. "But he is terminal so our time with him is limited anyway so we want to see him as much as possible and right now its the only way to do it.”

Bethany, like all nursing homes, has taken extra steps to keep the coronavirus out such as restricting visitations and screening staff every time they walk in.

“Really the only traffic into the building is employees," said Grant Richardson

Senior Executive Development & Community Relations Bethany Retirement Living. "So consequently, the fact that we’re free (from coronavirus) now, if something gets into the building it's probably an employee that brought it in, and so we stress constantly how much they need to be smart when they're not at work.”

Bethany says it also gave their employees who work multiple jobs an ultimatum: working only at Bethany or leave.

“As hard as it is to do, because we understand they need the income as well, it's all about the residents and their health and safety is a priority for us," said Richardson.

So far, Bethany has been coronavirus free. Eventide in Fargo can't say the same. They just confirmed their first case.

“We’ve really been preparing for this since all of the of the COVID-19 stuff has been happening," said Katja Olson, President of Clinical Services. "So we had a great action plan in place. So when we found our there was a positive they implemented that plan right away.”

Eventide says they are now screening residents for symptoms 3 times a day. They aren't requiring their employees to quit second jobs.

"The way we view it is that you are probably more apt to contract COVID-19 when you are grocery shopping or when you're pumping gas," said Olson. "Because of all the restrictions that we put in place with our screenings and additional cleanings, that's probably one of the best places to avoid contracting COVID-19.”

As for Bolgrean, she says she's grateful for the precautions Bethany is taking to keep her dad safe.

At both nursing homes, employees are wearing personal protection equipment when at work. They are open to any donations of PPE and hand sanitizers.