How long can germs stay on playground equipment?

Although our warm weather has playgrounds practically calling kids’ names, experts are urging you to find other outside activities until COVID-19 is finally over.

“Even if you’re thinking, ‘Well, I don’t see anyone else there. It’s just my own child.’ There still could be some risk that someone who was there playing previously could have been infected and left some droplets on the equipment,” Sanford pediatrician Stephanie Hanson said.

“This is not the time to be down at Island Park, loading up the basketball courts and loading up the skate park. That’s not physical distancing. That’s not what we need right now,” Desi Fleming with Fargo Cass Public Health said.

Playgrounds and parks are not cleaned regularly, making them a breeding ground for germs and viruses that experts say can live for days depending on the material and environment.

“Stainless steel, smooth surfaces like plastic, (germs) actually live longer on those surfaces than actually in the air,” Dr. Prabhu, an infectious disease specialist at Essentia Health said.

“When you’re out playing ball or you’re at the skate park, you might need to use the bathroom, you might need to use the water fountain. There’s surfaces that you’re still going to come into contact with in that setting,” Dr. Hanson said.

As for hanging out with the neighbor kids, both Hanson and Prabhu say that should be put on hold as well to prevent them from passing anything on to you or other family members.

However, this doesn’t mean your kids shouldn’t go outside as walking, biking and playing in the yard are all good and safe ideas.

Dr. Prabhu also says when it comes to passing other people walking on the sidewalk, not worry too much if the six feet rule is broken. He says the rule matters more for prolonged contact versus casual, brief encounters.