House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd's death

The House has approved a far-reaching policing overhaul from Democrats.

It was a vote heavy with emotion and symbolism as they sought to address the global outcry over the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans.

But Congress is divided and chances for it becoming law are dim.

A Senate Republican effort collapsed this week. President Donald Trump's administration says he will veto the Democratic bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gathered with lawmakers on the Capitol steps to challenge Congress to not let the deaths be in vain.

It’s exactly one month since Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked a global reckoning over police tactics and racial injustice.