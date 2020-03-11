House Judiciary Committee unanimously approves Savanna’s Act

Savanna's Act was unanimously approved by the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday.

The act will require the Justice Department to develop protocols to address missing and murdered Native Americans, including information sharing and training for law enforcement.

The bill was named after Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, a 22-year-old pregnant member of the Spirit Lake Tribe and Fargo resident, who was murdered in 2017.

Congressman Kelly Armstrong, a member of the Judiciary Committee and cosponsor of Savanna's Act, said that this act will help bring justice to victims and help prevent future crimes.