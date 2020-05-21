Hours reduced at several North Dakota ports of entry

Travel restrictions are leading to reduced hours at many North Dakota ports of entry.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency says due to a significant reduction in privately owned vehicle and pedestrian traffic along the northern border they are making some temporary changes.

Offiicals say with the “essential only” travel restrictions imposed on March 21st in response to the COVID 19 pandemic, cross-border travel has significantly declined.

They say reducing the hours of operations at ports of entry along both land borders will allow CBP to continue to provide service to these communities as we work to keep our employees safe from exposure and community spread.

The following ports are temporarily operating at the hours below:

Carbury 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily

Fortuna 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily

Maida 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily

Neche 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily

Noonan 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily

Northgate 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily

Saint John 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily

Sherwood 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily

Walhalla 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily

Westhope 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily

Officials say travelers considered essential should adjust their travel according to the temporary hours of operation.

These reduced hours will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. EDT on June 22, or until the Administration lifts the current travel restrictions.

CBP will return to previous hours once the COVID-19 emergency has subsided.