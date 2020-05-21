Hours reduced at several North Dakota ports of entry

PEMBINA, N.D. (Valley News Live) Travel restrictions are leading to reduced hours at many North Dakota ports of entry.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency says due to a significant reduction in privately owned vehicle and pedestrian traffic along the northern border they are making some temporary changes.
Offiicals say with the “essential only” travel restrictions imposed on March 21st in response to the COVID 19 pandemic, cross-border travel has significantly declined.
They say reducing the hours of operations at ports of entry along both land borders will allow CBP to continue to provide service to these communities as we work to keep our employees safe from exposure and community spread.
The following ports are temporarily operating at the hours below:
Carbury 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily
Fortuna 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily
Maida 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily
Neche 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily
Noonan 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily
Northgate 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily
Saint John 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily
Sherwood 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily
Walhalla 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily
Westhope 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily
Officials say travelers considered essential should adjust their travel according to the temporary hours of operation.
These reduced hours will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. EDT on June 22, or until the Administration lifts the current travel restrictions.
CBP will return to previous hours once the COVID-19 emergency has subsided.