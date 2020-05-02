Honoring graduating seniors at Kindred High School

High school seniors all over the Valley feel the pandemic stripped away their most memorable year.

Now the school districts and community members are getting creative to honor seniors at Kindred High School.

"Our grade is especially close. We grew up together," Olivia Abraham says. "We all have inside jokes. It's a fun group and I'm going to miss everyone a lot."

Abraham is a graduating senior at Kindred High School.

"My last day of school was March 13th," she says. "I didn't realize that was going to be my last day of school."

Like many seniors, she spent her whole life in Kindred. Her final year with her classmates was cut short.

"I just wish I would have known that, so I could have soaked in those last moments with my classmates and friends," she says.

Classmate and friend, Taylor Streyle, saying it hasn't sunk in.

"Right now, it doesn't seem real at all," Streyle says. "I think it will when summer hits and we are done with school work."

A tight-knit class of 50--these seniors say they don't want to be forgotten.

"It's sad to think of the things they are missing. Not having that closure they want so badly," Counselor Leslie Lemke says. "Bless their hearts, they are so resilient."

Lemke and the staff wanted to do something special to honor seniors like Abraham and Streyle.

With the help of the community, they raised money to get senior portraits and hang them along the fence of the school's football field.

"We drove by it three or four times just to look at it," Streyle says. "It was surprising. It's cool that the community is surrounding us. They're featuring us during a time where a lot of stuff is being taken from us."

They also created "Adopt a Senior." Meaning, anyone in the community can pick a senior to help through these tough times.

"They are going to be closing a chapter and moving on to a bigger chapter in their lives," Lemke says.

Both Abraham and Streyle say it makes the situation a lot better to know everyone is on their side.