Highways close north of Olso, MN due to flooding

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol has enacted a road closure on Highway 220 north of Hwy 1 near Oslo due to water over the road.

The road closure also includes Highway 317 to the North Dakota border. The highways will remain closed until further notice and traffic should seek alternate routes.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail.

In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

Check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures, and detour routes.