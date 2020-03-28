High-speed chase south of Valley City

A Valley City man was arrested after fleeing from a trooper early Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. the North Dakota Highway Patrol attempted to stop 18-year-old Zander Johnson on HWY 1 in Barnes County for an equipment violation.

When Johnson failed to stop for the trooper a pursuit began.

Johnson fled south on Hwy 1 at speeds up to 120 mph.

Johnson slowed and pulled over shortly after the pursuit was initiated.

Johnson was taken into custody and charged with fleeing and DUI.